Baseball in Heated Debate over Doping Policy

This was supposed to be a great year for Major League Baseball. Attendance was up, and the Boston Red Sox finally won the World Series. But now baseball's making headlines for the biggest drug scandal in its history. Revelations regarding Yankees slugger Jason Giambi's use of steroids may have stern implications for homerun legend Barry Bonds and others. Sport officials are meeting in Phoenix to discuss the issue; Congress has warned that if changes don't come soon, they will pass laws to require higher standards.

Guests:

Mark Fainaru-Wada, reporter, The San Francisco Chronicle; broke the BALCO story

Fay Vincent, former Major League Baseball commissioner

Dr. Gary Wadler, professor, clinical medicine at New York University; World Anti-Doping Agency member

