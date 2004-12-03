Kinvara and the New Ireland

As late as the 1980s, many of Ireland's high school graduates emigrated to survive.

Today, the Emerald Isle ranks among the 10 richest countries in the world, and towns like Kinvara are booming.

As Frank Browning reports for the "Worlds of Difference" documentary series, prosperity has brought change. But even as it grows vital again, Kinvara has returned to an ancient tradition: music, rendered by fiddles, banjos and songs.

