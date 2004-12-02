Remembering the Bhopal Tragedy on a Small Scale

Commentator Sandip Roy was a boy in India when a gas leak in Bhopal killed thousands of men, women and children. He collected pictures of the victims for his scrapbook, and found the photo of one little girl particularly harrowing. On the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, Roy, now an editor with New California Media in San Francisco, recalls the image.

For Roy, the legacy of the Bhopal tragedy lives on, in the memory of the children killed and also in the wives and mothers of the victims. Women who could no longer work as manual laborers because of gas-related illnesses took to the streets, walking 469 miles to New Delhi to petition the government.

