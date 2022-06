NPR's Alex Chadwick talks to Martin Regg Cohn, Asia correspondent for The Toronto Star, about the legacy of the deadly chemical plant accident in Bhopal, India 20 years ago that killed as many as 15,000 people. Two decades after 40 tons of methyl isocyanate leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant, the effects of the disaster are still evident.

