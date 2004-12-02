After 20 Years, Effects of Bhopal Tragedy Linger

Twenty years ago, tons of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide factory owned by Union Carbide in Bhopal, India. It was one of the worst industrial accidents in history, with a death toll of more than 15,000. Some 3,500 died immediately, with terminal illnesses afflicting thousands more.

Today, many survivors say they have yet to receive compensation -- a claim backed by Amnesty International. Critics of the cleanup effort at the site also say it remains a source of lethal toxins. Some estimates of those afflicted with illnesses since the 1984 disaster place the number above 500,000 people. Hear NPR's Miranda Kennedy.

