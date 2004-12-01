Art Detectives Recover Lost Masterpieces

On a quiet Sunday afternoon this summer, armed robbers stormed into a museum in Norway and took two paintings, one of which was Edvard Munch's expressionistic masterpiece "The Scream." As soon as the theft was reported, the painting was entered into what's called the Art Loss Register.

A small for-profit company with offices in New York, Art Loss Register has compiled an enormous database to help track lost or stolen art. Over the years the company has had some notable success locating missing works -- including masterpieces by Cezanne and Manet. NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

