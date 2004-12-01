© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Art Detectives Recover Lost Masterpieces

By Jim Zarroli
Published December 1, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST
Édouard Manet's "Peaches" (1880) was stolen in 1977. ALR recovered it in 1997 after being contacted by a Florida art dealer who was offered the painting for sale.
Édouard Manet's "Peaches" (1880) was stolen in 1977. ALR recovered it in 1997 after being contacted by a Florida art dealer who was offered the painting for sale.

On a quiet Sunday afternoon this summer, armed robbers stormed into a museum in Norway and took two paintings, one of which was Edvard Munch's expressionistic masterpiece "The Scream." As soon as the theft was reported, the painting was entered into what's called the Art Loss Register.

A small for-profit company with offices in New York, Art Loss Register has compiled an enormous database to help track lost or stolen art. Over the years the company has had some notable success locating missing works -- including masterpieces by Cezanne and Manet. NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli