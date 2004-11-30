© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
In E. Ukraine, Support Solid for Pro-Russia Candidate

By Noah Adams
Published November 30, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Noah Adams talks with Reuters correspondent Oliver Bullogh about popular reaction in Ukraine's eastern provinces to the former Soviet Union satellite nation's current political crisis. Bullogh returned Tuesday from the eastern city of Danetsk, where there is widespread support for pro-Russia candidate Viktor Yanukovych, to the capital of Kiev, where tens of thousands of protesters have held a week-long vigil in support of pro-European candidate Viktor Yushchenko.

