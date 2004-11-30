In E. Ukraine, Support Solid for Pro-Russia Candidate

NPR's Noah Adams talks with Reuters correspondent Oliver Bullogh about popular reaction in Ukraine's eastern provinces to the former Soviet Union satellite nation's current political crisis. Bullogh returned Tuesday from the eastern city of Danetsk, where there is widespread support for pro-Russia candidate Viktor Yanukovych, to the capital of Kiev, where tens of thousands of protesters have held a week-long vigil in support of pro-European candidate Viktor Yushchenko.

Copyright 2004 NPR