Chicago Sells City Relics in Online Auction

By David Schaper
Published November 30, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST
A vintage Playboy Bunny costume from the 1960s is among the many items up for sale in Chicago's fire sale on eBay.
Also up for auction: a Moollennium cow from the city's 1999 Cows on Parade display.
Pieces of Chicago's history and cultural experiences go up for bidding in a two-week auction beginning Thursday. The sale is an attempt to raise money for city arts and cultural programs, while also raising its profile.

The "Great Chicago Fire Sale" is the first charitable eBay auction to be held by a municipality, and is being run by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs.

Offerings include a dinner party prepared by Oprah Winfrey's chef, a chance to dye the river green on St. Patrick's Day, a cow statue from the city's 1999 Cows on Parade display and an authentic Playboy Bunny costume from the 1960s. NPR's David Schaper reports.

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
