Mongolian Reindeer Herders: A Vanishing Breed

Carving a life out of the rugged Mongolian landscape was never easy. Now rich elements of a nomadic culture are in danger of disappearing.

As part of the "Worlds of Difference" series on cultural change, Lorne Matalon visited with the Tsachin -- nomads who herd reindeer.

He learned that Mongolia's domesticated reindeer population has fallen to fewer than 700 animals, maintained by 44 families.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.