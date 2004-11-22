© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Winding Career of Sandra Oh

Published November 22, 2004

Actress Sandra Oh, now seen in the film Sideways, is becoming a familiar face to both TV and movie audiences.

Oh began her career on Canadian television before coming to the United States. She gained notice as an intrepid assistant on the HBO series Arli$$, for which she won a Cable Ace award. Her films include Under the Tuscan Sun, Bean, and The Red Violin. She has also appeared in episodes of Six Feet Under and Judging Amy.

