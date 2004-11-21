A San Francisco Bookshop Shows Its Colors

If you're looking for a particular book among the back shelves of San Francisco's Adobe Bookshop this week, disregard the section headings -- they won't offer any guidance. The store's collection of more than 20,000 used books has been rearranged and grouped according to the color spectrum. Red books are at the front, followed by orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet along the wall.

Entitled "There Is Nothing Wrong in This Whole Wide World," this temporary "exhibit" was the visual dream of artist Chris Cobb. He created the rainbow display in one night with the help of a group of volunteers. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Cobb.

