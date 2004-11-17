Clinton Library Opens in Little Rock

Bill Clinton's presidential library opens in the River Market area of Little Rock, Ark., in a ceremony that includes speeches from President Bush and former presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Clinton himself.

The glass-walled library jutting out over the Arkansas River is meant to echo the "bridge to the 21st century" that Clinton often evoked in his speeches calling for investment in technology and social programs.

Exhibits in the William J. Clinton Presidential Center and Park also touch on major events that defined Clinton's two terms in office: an economic boom and a budget surplus, as well as the Monica Lewinsky scandal and impeachment proceedings related to the Whitewater investigation.

NPR's Mara Liasson reports on the library's opening ceremonies.

