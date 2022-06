Clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is known for ads featuring mostly young, white models. But as part of a $40-million settlement in a race and discrimination class-action lawsuit, the company will add more color to its staff and its catalogs. NPR's Tavis Smiley talks with Bill Lann Lee, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, and from 21-year-old college student Carla Grubb, one of the plaintiffs.

