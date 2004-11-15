What to Expect from Rice at State Department

NPR's Robert Siegel talks former White House adviser David Gergen, who expects that Condoleezza Rice will very clearly represent the president's thinking if she is confirmed as secretary of state. He says he does expect some friction with the Foreign Service diplomatic corps, considered to be more liberal than the White House hardliners. Gergen teaches at Harvard's Kennedy School and is editor-at-large for U.S. News & World Report.

