What to Expect from Rice at State Department

By Robert Siegel
Published November 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Robert Siegel talks former White House adviser David Gergen, who expects that Condoleezza Rice will very clearly represent the president's thinking if she is confirmed as secretary of state. He says he does expect some friction with the Foreign Service diplomatic corps, considered to be more liberal than the White House hardliners. Gergen teaches at Harvard's Kennedy School and is editor-at-large for U.S. News & World Report.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
