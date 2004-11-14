Kabul Postcard: Golf Among the Ruins

At Afghanistan's only golf course there's very little green -- and a whole lot of rough. But the Kabul Golf Club is open for business and trying to attract members.

The course has suffered from neglect during Afghanistan's decades of war. Mohammad Afzal, the club's golf pro is looking for donations so that he can start planting grass on the fairways.

Afzal learned the sport from an American coach decades ago, when the golf club was still a social center for Kabul's diplomatic community. He dreams of attracting some big-name talent like Afghan President Hamid Karzai -- or even Tiger Woods.

NPR's Ivan Watson has an audio postcard.

