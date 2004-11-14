© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kabul Postcard: Golf Among the Ruins

By Ivan Watson
Published November 14, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

At Afghanistan's only golf course there's very little green -- and a whole lot of rough. But the Kabul Golf Club is open for business and trying to attract members.

The course has suffered from neglect during Afghanistan's decades of war. Mohammad Afzal, the club's golf pro is looking for donations so that he can start planting grass on the fairways.

Afzal learned the sport from an American coach decades ago, when the golf club was still a social center for Kabul's diplomatic community. He dreams of attracting some big-name talent like Afghan President Hamid Karzai -- or even Tiger Woods.

NPR's Ivan Watson has an audio postcard.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Ivan Watson
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.