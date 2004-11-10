How War Changes the Warrior

Soldiers returning from combat often describe themselves as changed, sometimes for better, and sometimes for worse. This Veterans Day, those who have been in battle tell how it altered their lives.

Guests:

Tim O'Brien, combat veteran in Vietnam. Author of several books including The Things They Carried

Yusef Komunyakaa, a veteran of the Vietnam War. Professor in the Council of the Humanities and Creative Writing at Princeton. Award-winning African-American poet.

Alex Vernon, veteran in the first Gulf War. Professor of English at Hendrix College, in Conway, Ark. Author of The Eyes of Orion: Five Tank Lieutenants in the Persian Gulf War

