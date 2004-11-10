© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arafat and the Future of the Middle East

Published November 10, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

After a two-week struggle against an as yet unidentified ailment, Yasser Arafat died last night in a hospital outside Paris. We'll get reaction from Jerusalem, and look at how a new Palestinian leadership may emerge.

Guests:

Loren Jenkins, NPR's senior foreign editor

Robert Malley, director of the International Crisis Group's Middle East program

Daoud Kuttab, columnist for The Jordan Times and The Jersulaem Post. Director of the Institute of Modern Media at Al Quds University, Jerusalem.

Rashid Khalidi, author of Resurrecting Empire: Western Footprints and America's Perilous Path in the Middle East. Edward Said chair of Arab studies at Columbia University.

Martin Indyk, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, and currently senior fellow of foreign policy studies at the Brookings Institution.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News