Rachel Max: What Are You Listening To?

Each month on All Things Considered, we turn to one of our listeners to get a music pulse for the nation. This week we meet Rachel Max, an animator from New York. Max likes upbeat music that provides inspiration for drawing her short animated films.

Her first selection is Rosemary Clooney's "Mangos," a classic swingin' number that takes you to the tropics. This vivacious song makes her want to dance and sing -- though not while she's drawing.

Next up is a very different but still upbeat track, Le Tigre's "Hot Topic." The song lyrics cite famous and lesser known feminists, artists, writers and musicians like Yoko Ono, Aretha Franklin and Carol Rama.

The final musical selection from Max's playlist is Sufjan Steven's "Detroit, Lift Up Your Weary Head! (Rebuild! Restore! Reconsider!)" from the album Greetings From Michigan: The Great Lakes State. She sees it as a sort of cheer for Detroit to turn itself around. Stevens has said he plans to make CDs celebrating each of the 50 states, but so far, only Michigan has been honored by his music. Max says these three songs all make you think, but they're also great to dance to.

