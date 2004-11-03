© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Rushing to Save South Florida's Slash Pine

By Ari Shapiro
Published November 3, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

A small habitat in southern Florida protects one of the most endangered forest types in the world -- the pine rocklands, home of the rare slash pine. In a huge stroke of luck, the fragile habitat dodged each of the four hurricanes that hammered the state this year.

NPR's Ari Shapiro profiles a University of Miami biologist who's not content to rely on luck to save the rare ecosystem before the next hurricane strikes. Dr. Daniel Wong is on a mission to protect Pinus elliottii, a breed of tall, skinny trees once common in the region.

Commercial development and Mother Nature -- especially the devastation wrought by Hurricane Andrew in 1992 -- killed all but an estimated 1 percent of the original tree population. Wong is trying to get a "genetic map" of the species before another hurricane wipes them out altogether.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

