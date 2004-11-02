Bush Declares Victory, Kerry Offers Concession

President Bush captures reelection in the 2004 presidential race, winning a majority of electoral votes and a margin of more than three and a half million popular votes.

Bush delivered his victory speech at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building in Washington, D.C., saying Kerry had waged a spirited campaign. Kerry gave his concession speech from Faneuil Hall in Boston, calling for healing and unity.

