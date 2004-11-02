© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush Declares Victory, Kerry Offers Concession

Published November 2, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST
In the Oval Office, President Bush receives a call from Sen. John Kerry conceding the election. Credit: White House
President Bush captures reelection in the 2004 presidential race, winning a majority of electoral votes and a margin of more than three and a half million popular votes.

Bush delivered his victory speech at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building in Washington, D.C., saying Kerry had waged a spirited campaign. Kerry gave his concession speech from Faneuil Hall in Boston, calling for healing and unity.

