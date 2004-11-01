© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Cancer Treatment Studies Become Safer

By Richard Knox
Published November 1, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Researchers say studies of experimental cancer drugs are safer than ever, with the chance of dying in an early-stage test falling tenfold since 1991. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, tracked patients in studies from 1991 to 2002.

Researchers credited drugs that were less toxic and more highly targeted to specific problem areas than previous medicines. NPR's Richard Knox reports.

Richard Knox
Since he joined NPR in 2000, Knox has covered a broad range of issues and events in public health, medicine, and science. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Talk of the Nation, and newscasts.
