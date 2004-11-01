Cancer Treatment Studies Become Safer

Researchers say studies of experimental cancer drugs are safer than ever, with the chance of dying in an early-stage test falling tenfold since 1991. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, tracked patients in studies from 1991 to 2002.

Researchers credited drugs that were less toxic and more highly targeted to specific problem areas than previous medicines. NPR's Richard Knox reports.

