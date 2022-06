With final polls showing the race still deadlocked, President Bush spent much of the weekend in Florida, making a special appeal for votes from Miami's Cuban-American community. Sen. John Kerry traveled from the Midwest to Florida and prepares for a final, frantic round of swing states Monday before he heads to Boston Tuesday to watch the returns. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea and NPR's Scott Horsley.

