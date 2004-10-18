Veteran Black Broadcaster Belva Davis Honored

According to the International Women's Media Foundation, "no press is truly free unless women share an equal voice." For the last 15 years, the organization has honored women who have lent their voices to media coverage of some of the world's most critical issues. One of this year's honorees is veteran broadcast journalist Belva Davis, who became the first black woman TV reporter on the West Coast in 1966. She speaks with NPR's Tavis Smiley.

