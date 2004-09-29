One Man's Junk Is Another's Marvel

Animal lovers who walk through pet stores sometimes have to fight the urge to adopt every cat and dog. Other people have the same feeling when they see abandoned pieces of electronics. NPR's David Kestenbaum spends a day with Jim Williams, an electrical engineer who lives in Silicon Valley. Like many engineers, Williams cherishes what many of us choose to ignore -- the inner workings of modern machines.

