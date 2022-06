One of the best ways for a presidential candidate to prepare for a debate is to have someone act as a stand-in for their opponent. Sam Popkin helped President Jimmy Carter in 1980 by taking on the role of Ronald Reagan in mock debates. Popkin, now a political science professor at the University of California at San Diego, talks about what it's like to take part in the process. Hear Popkin and NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2004 NPR