The Senate Indian Affairs Committee grilled a lobbyist, who, with his business partner, collected millions of dollars in fees from tribes operating casinos. Jack Abramoff, who has close ties to House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as senators read back e-mails where Abramoff made insulting and racist remarks about Native Americans. NPR's John Ydstie reports.

