© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Group Urges Care in Using 'Deep Anesthesia'

By Richard Knox
Published September 27, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

A group of anesthesiologists discusses reports that patients who are put into a deeper sleep during surgery are more likely to die within weeks, or months.

Experts in the field say that while people over 65 may be at a greater risk, tens of thousands of deaths may be preventable by taking the findings into account.

About 10 million Americans over 65 undergo general anesthesia each year. Their risk of dying during surgery or immediately after is very low. But new studies indicate that around 9 percent will die within a year.

As NPR's Richard Knox reports, Dr. David Gaba of Stanford University organized a conference of about thirty leading anesthesiologists, surgeons, basic scientists and medical safety experts in Boston to address the issue.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Richard Knox
Since he joined NPR in 2000, Knox has covered a broad range of issues and events in public health, medicine, and science. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Talk of the Nation, and newscasts.
See stories by Richard Knox