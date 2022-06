Students can now apply to 33 historically black colleges or universities by using one application and paying one fee. The so-called "Black College Common Application" is the brainchild of Robert Mason, president of E.D.U, Inc. He speaks with NPR's Tavis Smiley. Also weighing in is Cheryl Mason, director of guidance for the Detroit High School for the Fine and Performing Arts.

