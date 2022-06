NPR's Michele Norris talks with Steve Dworman, publisher of the Infomercial Marketing Report, about the 20th anniversary of the infomercial being celebrated in Las Vegas at the Electronic Retailing Assn. conference. Dworman says major TV networks are starting to incorporate infomercial programming into their traditional lineups. "Oprah did it with the car giveaway," he says. "That was essentially an hour-long infomercial."

