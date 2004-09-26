© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Hurricane Jeanne Kills Six, Millions Without Power

By Anthony Brooks
Published September 26, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Hurricane Jeanne sweeps through much of central Florida, killing six people and leaving millions without power. President Bush has declared the state major disaster area. FEMA is now coping with the largest relief effort in its history. Hear NPR's Anthony Brooks.

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks has more than twenty five years of experience in public radio, working as a producer, editor, reporter, and most recently, as a fill-in host for NPR. For years, Brooks has worked as a Boston-based reporter for NPR, covering regional issues across New England, including politics, criminal justice, and urban affairs. He has also covered higher education for NPR, and during the 2000 presidential election he was one of NPR's lead political reporters, covering the campaign from the early primaries through the Supreme Court's Bush V. Gore ruling. His reports have been heard for many years on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
