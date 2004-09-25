© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Jeanne Plows a Course Across Central Florida

By Liane Hansen,
Christopher Joyce
Published September 25, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Hurricane Jeanne slammed ashore late Saturday night with winds gusting to 120 mph as it tore off rooftops and sent a massive storm surge into Florida.

The fourth hurricane to hit the state this season plowed across central Florida, punishing an area still recovering from Hurricane Frances, which struck three weeks ago.

Florida is now the first state to have been hit by four hurricanes in one season since the 1880s. Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Ivan have also struck the state.

Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Christopher Joyce.

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Christopher Joyce
Christopher Joyce is a correspondent on the science desk at NPR. His stories can be heard on all of NPR's news programs, including NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
