Jeanne Plows a Course Across Central Florida

Hurricane Jeanne slammed ashore late Saturday night with winds gusting to 120 mph as it tore off rooftops and sent a massive storm surge into Florida.

The fourth hurricane to hit the state this season plowed across central Florida, punishing an area still recovering from Hurricane Frances, which struck three weeks ago.

Florida is now the first state to have been hit by four hurricanes in one season since the 1880s. Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Ivan have also struck the state.

