Fort Pierce Assesses Damage from Second Blow

By Jennifer Ludden,
Ari Shapiro
Published September 25, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Residents of Florida's east central coast are beginning to assess damage from Hurricane Jeanne, which is now a tropical storm with winds below 75 mph. The storm is blamed for at least four deaths, and 1 million are without power.

NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about the hurricane, the fourth to hit Florida in six weeks. It brought winds of up to 120 miles per hour to Fort Pierce, close to the spot where Hurricane Frances made its landfall three weeks ago.

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
