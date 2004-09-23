Jack La Lanne, Fit for Life

Tom Goldman, NPR / / Jack La Lanne in his outdoor Jacuzzi during his daily early-morning workout. He's holding water-resistance devices that create drag.

Jack La Lanne, who became America's fitness conscience starting in the 1950s, is turning 90, and still working out daily. NPR's Tom Goldman recently visited the weightlifting former TV star at his California home.

La Lanne was inspired to adopt a healthy lifestyle at the age of 15. The young La Lanne attended a lecture by a nutritionist who said exercise and proper foods were the keys to spiritual rebirth.

La Lanne says he stopped eating sugar, became a vegetarian and joined the local YMCA. He says he hasn't had a sugary dessert -- or missed a daily workout -- since 1930.

