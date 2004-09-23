© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Jack La Lanne, Fit for Life

By Tom Goldman
Published September 23, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Jack La Lanne in his outdoor Jacuzzi during his daily early-morning workout.
Jack La Lanne in his outdoor Jacuzzi during his daily early-morning workout.
Jack La Lanne in his outdoor Jacuzzi during his daily early-morning workout. He's holding water-resistance devices that create drag.
Jack La Lanne in his outdoor Jacuzzi during his daily early-morning workout. He's holding water-resistance devices that create drag.

Jack La Lanne, who became America's fitness conscience starting in the 1950s, is turning 90, and still working out daily. NPR's Tom Goldman recently visited the weightlifting former TV star at his California home.

La Lanne was inspired to adopt a healthy lifestyle at the age of 15. The young La Lanne attended a lecture by a nutritionist who said exercise and proper foods were the keys to spiritual rebirth.

La Lanne says he stopped eating sugar, became a vegetarian and joined the local YMCA. He says he hasn't had a sugary dessert -- or missed a daily workout -- since 1930.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
