© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kerry: President Made 'Wrong Choices' in Iraq

By Robert Siegel
Published September 21, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

As violence continues to escalate in Baghdad, Iraq remains a central issue in the presidential election. In an interview with NPR's Robert Siegel, Sen. John Kerry assails the Bush administration's Iraq policies and stresses the need for international support.

"Over the course of the last two years, the president's made the wrong choices," Kerry says. "[International support] is the only way to ultimately be successful… The United States of America can't do this alone."

If elected president, Kerry says he will have an easier time garnering global backing. "This president has no credibility with those countries. The leadership has been arrogant and disastrous."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel