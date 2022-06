Interstate Bakeries, which makes Wonder Bread and Twinkies, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company blames low-carbohydrate diets for a decrease in demand. The company's Wonder Bread brand created the market for store-bought bread in 1921. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Susan Seligson, author of Going With the Grain: A Wandering Bread Lover Takes a Bite out of Life.

