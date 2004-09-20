© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush Defends Iraq, Afghanistan Invasions at U.N.

By Noah Adams,
Don Gonyea
Published September 20, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Noah Adams talks to NPR's Don Gonyea about reaction to President Bush's address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, where the president defended the U.S.-led invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as key to promoting democracy across the globe.

Noah Adams
Don Gonyea
