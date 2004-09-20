© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aid Workers Struggle to Help Sudan's Refugees

Published September 20, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The United Nations says aid workers are having trouble assessing and responding to the needs of the 1.2 million Sudanese fleeing battles between government-backed militias and ethnic black Africans. The United Nations has threatened economic sanctions against the country. NPR's Tavis Smiley discusses new developments in Sudan with Emily Wax, the Africa correspondent for The Washington Post and TransAfrica Forum President Bill Fletcher.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR News