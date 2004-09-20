Aid Workers Struggle to Help Sudan's Refugees
The United Nations says aid workers are having trouble assessing and responding to the needs of the 1.2 million Sudanese fleeing battles between government-backed militias and ethnic black Africans. The United Nations has threatened economic sanctions against the country. NPR's Tavis Smiley discusses new developments in Sudan with Emily Wax, the Africa correspondent for The Washington Post and TransAfrica Forum President Bill Fletcher.
Copyright 2004 NPR