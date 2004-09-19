© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Smithsonian American Indian Museum Debuts

By Neal Conan
Published September 19, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

After years of planning, discussion and controversy, the Smithsonian Institution opens a new museum on the Mall in Washington -- a national showcase of the history and culture of America's native peoples. NPR's Neal Conan and guests broadcast live from the National Museum of the American Indian.

Guests:

Rick West, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. Cheyenne and Arapaho.

Donna House, ethnobotanist. On the landscaping project design team for the National Museum of the American Indian. Navajo and Oneida.

Duane Blue Spruce, facilities planner, National Museum of the American Indian. Laguna/San Juan Pueblo.

Truman Lowe, curator of contemporary art, National Museum of the American Indian. Professor of art at University of Wisconsin. Ho Chunk.

Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.