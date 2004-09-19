Smithsonian American Indian Museum Debuts

After years of planning, discussion and controversy, the Smithsonian Institution opens a new museum on the Mall in Washington -- a national showcase of the history and culture of America's native peoples. NPR's Neal Conan and guests broadcast live from the National Museum of the American Indian.

Guests:

Rick West, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. Cheyenne and Arapaho.

Donna House, ethnobotanist. On the landscaping project design team for the National Museum of the American Indian. Navajo and Oneida.

Duane Blue Spruce, facilities planner, National Museum of the American Indian. Laguna/San Juan Pueblo.

Truman Lowe, curator of contemporary art, National Museum of the American Indian. Professor of art at University of Wisconsin. Ho Chunk.

