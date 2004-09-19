Scientist Criticizes Los Alamos Security Shutdown

Administrators of the Los Alamos National Laboratory plan to remove weapons-grade nuclear materials from a section of the lab after determining the area to be too prone to security lapses.

Scientists at the National Nuclear Security Administration lab say morale is low after four employees were fired and another was forced to resign. Some have aired doubts that recent responses to security lapses are out of proportion. NPR's David Kestenbaum reports.

