Army's Cobra Copters Reborn as Firefighters

The fire season has begun in California, where residents suffered from several huge wildfires in 2003. Firefighters in California are arming themselves with a new tool: a Cobra attack helicopter recycled from the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Forest Service is hoping the advanced, rugged aircraft can help target and contain wildfire blazes. It's the first time an attack helicopter has ever been used to fight fires. Rob Schmitz of member station KPCC reports.

