On the Campaign Trail, a 'George Bush Special'

By Michele Norris
Published September 16, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Brick House Deli in Anoka, Minn., serves sausage-tortellini soup, oriental cabbage salad, and since Thursday, a new "George Bush Special" -- chicken salad.

The president, who was campaigning through the largely Democratic state, stopped by Anoka's deli to order lunch. Tara Morrissey happened to be behind the counter and a day after serving him, has seen her photo in newspapers across the country. NPR's Michele Norris speaks to Morrissey about the presidential visit.

