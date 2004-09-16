On the Campaign Trail, a 'George Bush Special'

The Brick House Deli in Anoka, Minn., serves sausage-tortellini soup, oriental cabbage salad, and since Thursday, a new "George Bush Special" -- chicken salad.

The president, who was campaigning through the largely Democratic state, stopped by Anoka's deli to order lunch. Tara Morrissey happened to be behind the counter and a day after serving him, has seen her photo in newspapers across the country. NPR's Michele Norris speaks to Morrissey about the presidential visit.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.