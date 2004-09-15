Poll: Bush, Kerry Locked in Dead Heat

Voter opinion in the presidential race has fluctuated dramatically in the first two weeks of September, but according to a new Pew Research Center poll, President Bush and Sen. John Kerry are again in a statistical dead heat.

Following the Republican convention, President Bush took a substantial lead over his Democratic opponent, 52 percent to 40 percent. Yet polling conducted between Sept. 11 and 14 shows an even race among registered voters, with each candidate claiming 46 percent.

The tightening race underscores the volatility of the swing vote and the importance of the upcoming presidential debates. NPR's Michele Norris talks to Andrew Kohut of the Pew Research Center.

