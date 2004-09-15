Many Americans Would Likely Ignore Terror Plan

A new study suggests many Americans would likely ignore instructions they receive from U.S. security officials during a terrorist attack.

The New York Academy of Medicine study asked some 2,500 people what they would do if terrorists detonated a dirty bomb or caused an outbreak of smallpox. Some 40 percent of respondents said they would do something other than what the government's response plan dictated.

Researchers say the findings prove the difficulty the government faces in protecting its citizens. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and Dr. Roz Lasker, who led the study.

