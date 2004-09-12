FCC Holds Meetings on Localized Broadcasts

Citizens in Dearborn, Mich., get a chance to voice their opinions on media deregulation Tuesday. The town hall meeting is one in a series of efforts to deal with a public outcry over an action by the Federal Communications Commission. Last year, the FCC voted to allow single companies to own more TV and radio stations ... and to own a newspaper and broadcast outlet in the same market. The F-C-C received more than 2 million letters protesting the vote. Hear reporter Paul Ingles.

Copyright 2004 NPR