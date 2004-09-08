Texas Schools in Court over State Money
The Texas school systems have been in state court because they feel that the way Texas finances its schools violates the state constitution. To meet state testing standards and educate more and more children of immigrants, Texas school districts have had to raise property taxes to make ends meet. They argue this violates the state constitution and that the state should pay more of the costs of education. Michael May of member station KUT in Austin reports.
