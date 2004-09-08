© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Schools in Court over State Money

Published September 8, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Texas school systems have been in state court because they feel that the way Texas finances its schools violates the state constitution. To meet state testing standards and educate more and more children of immigrants, Texas school districts have had to raise property taxes to make ends meet. They argue this violates the state constitution and that the state should pay more of the costs of education. Michael May of member station KUT in Austin reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR News