State Dept. Report: Sudan Behind Darfur Militias

A new U.S. State Department report on the atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region concludes that the murder, rape and displacement of black villagers have been systematically promoted by the Sudanese government. U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell is under pressure to legally define the violence as genocide. Hear NPR's Tavis Smiley, former Clinton African Affairs secretary Susan Rice, and Salih Booker, executive director of Africa Action.

