Children's Programming and Digital TV

By Neda Ulaby
Published September 8, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Federal Communications Commission announces new rules for children's programming on digital TV. Children Now and other advocacy groups had been pushing the FCC to require broadcast channels to program the same amount of children's educational programming they now offer on each of the new digital channels they will get. That's what the FCC announced. But advocates are still concerned about the click-and-spend potential digital TV offers. NPR's Neda Ulaby reports.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
