More than 1,000 U.S. service men and women have died in Iraq since the United States and its allies invaded last year, including two killed by separate bomb attacks Wednesday.

More than 7,000 soldiers have been wounded in action. Attacks on U.S. and allied forces in August averaged nearly 70 a day. NPR's Eric Westervelt reports.

