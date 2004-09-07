Banker Quattrone Sentenced to 18 Months

Editor's Note: The audio for this story has been edited from its original broadcast form to remove an erroneous description of the nature of the government's investigation. Investment banker Frank Quattrone is sentenced to 18 months in prison on obstruction charges. Quattrone was a prominent investment banker during the late 1990s Internet boom. He was convicted in May of telling colleagues to "clean up" their files after learning of an investigation. NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

