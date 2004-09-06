© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Costs of Rebuilding in the Wake of Hurricane Frances

Published September 6, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The devastation of hurricane Andrew in 1992 put a number of insurance companies in the red. To prevent further financial wreckage, insurers have revamped the industry so that they pay less of the total cost of damage wrought by tropical storms. The overhaul has placed a larger burden on homeowners and may have big implications for people struggling in the aftermath of the two latest hurricanes, Charley and Frances.

Guests:

Chris Oster, staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal

Ken Babington, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Cocoa Beach, Fla. Steeple of church punctured roof and cement floor of church during storm.

